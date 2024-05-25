Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Shares Down 0.9%

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 172.13 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 173.50 ($2.21). 36,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 237,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.22).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 260 ($3.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 177.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 140.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.06 million, a PE ratio of 17,300.00 and a beta of 0.21.

In other news, insider Gordon McArthur sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.10), for a total transaction of £3,630,000 ($4,613,624.81). 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

