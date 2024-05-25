ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) versus OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Head to Head Contrast

ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) and OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of OncoCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of OncoCyte shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ANGLE and OncoCyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANGLE 0 0 0 0 N/A OncoCyte 0 2 2 0 2.50

Profitability

OncoCyte has a consensus price target of $4.06, suggesting a potential upside of 43.55%. Given OncoCyte’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than ANGLE.

This table compares ANGLE and OncoCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANGLE N/A N/A N/A OncoCyte -2,905.14% -135.45% -48.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ANGLE and OncoCyte’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANGLE N/A N/A N/A C($0.48) -5.68 OncoCyte $1.50 million 15.60 -$27.78 million N/A N/A

ANGLE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OncoCyte.

Summary

OncoCyte beats ANGLE on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD. ANGLE plc has a partnership agreement with Bio View Ltd to develop a liquid biopsy circulating tumor cell HER2 assay for breast cancer. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. It also provides testing services for biomarker discovery, assay design and development, clinical trial support, and various biomarker tests. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (Bio-Rad) to collaborate in the development and the commercialization of research use only and in vitro diagnostics kitted transplant products using Bio-Rad's ddPCR instruments and reagents. OncoCyte Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

