Andrew B. Abramson Sells 16,451 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

VLY opened at $7.36 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Valley National Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $93,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.