Analyzing 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) & Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) and 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -61.84% -75.46% -20.50% 8X8 -9.28% -7.40% -0.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Applied Digital and 8X8, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 5 0 3.00 8X8 0 3 3 0 2.50

Risk and Volatility

Applied Digital presently has a consensus target price of $9.60, suggesting a potential upside of 108.24%. 8X8 has a consensus target price of $3.54, suggesting a potential upside of 26.04%. Given Applied Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than 8X8.

Applied Digital has a beta of 4.29, meaning that its share price is 329% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of 8X8 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Digital and 8X8’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $143.91 million 3.93 -$44.65 million ($0.79) -5.84 8X8 $728.71 million 0.48 -$67.59 million ($0.55) -5.11

Applied Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 8X8, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service. The company also offers and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact center solutions. It markets its services to end users through industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

