Analysts Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target at $47.67

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $48.53 on Monday. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

