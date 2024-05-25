Analysts Set Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Target Price at $138.33

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.33.

LNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LNN

Lindsay Stock Down 0.1 %

Lindsay stock opened at $113.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $137.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 66.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.