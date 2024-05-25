Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alpha Tau Medical’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

Shares of DRTS opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Alpha Tau Medical has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTS. Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 330,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 245,123 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.