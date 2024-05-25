2,301 Shares in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Purchased by Tidemark LLC

Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CION Investment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CION Investment by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Price Performance

CION Investment stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. 129,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,411. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. CION Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $669.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.19.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,758.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $43,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,067.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,758.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,326 shares of company stock valued at $105,738 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

