WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives $47.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average of $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.10. WestRock has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.68%.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in WestRock by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

