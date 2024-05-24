Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $100.00 and last traded at $99.80, with a volume of 26047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLTO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Veralto Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day moving average of $83.75.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veralto

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Veralto by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Veralto by 2.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Veralto by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 4.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

