Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS) Trading Down 0.8%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$92.48 and last traded at C$92.57. 14,227 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 10,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$93.28.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.13.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.