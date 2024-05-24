V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $19.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of V.F. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.59.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. V.F. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 2,835.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of V.F. by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

