V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $11.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Williams Trading reissued a sell rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised V.F. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.59.

Get V.F. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on V.F.

V.F. Stock Down 2.9 %

V.F. stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. V.F. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $21.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 8.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in V.F. by 14.0% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 397,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 48,754 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.