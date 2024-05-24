Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $50.00 at Barclays

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

URBN stock opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,821.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $244,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,473 shares of company stock valued at $757,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,233,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $2,992,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

