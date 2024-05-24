Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN stock opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.27.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $117,278.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $258,821.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,473 shares of company stock valued at $757,483. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 21.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 18.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 167.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,797 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

