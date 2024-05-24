United Utilities Group’s (UU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,230 ($15.63) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

LON:UU opened at GBX 1,024 ($13.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,049.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,056.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,668.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 896.76 ($11.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.48).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 33.19 ($0.42) dividend. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $16.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is presently 26,315.79%.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

