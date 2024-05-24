UBS Group AG Acquires 63,870 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,870 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of Xcel Energy worth $67,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 365,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,648,000 after acquiring an additional 229,582 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 44,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $66.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.52.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

