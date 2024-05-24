Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives $84.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

UBER stock opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.37. The company has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $783,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

