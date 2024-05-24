Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $69.95 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.95.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,096,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,714,597. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Twilio by 123.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 327.9% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average is $64.95. Twilio has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

