The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for AES in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AES’s FY2027 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Get AES alerts:

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AES. UBS Group dropped their price target on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Report on AES

AES Price Performance

AES opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. AES has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of AES by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of AES by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AES by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.