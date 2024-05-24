Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Lowered to $153.00 at Truist Financial

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.41.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $144.41 on Thursday. Target has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Target by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

