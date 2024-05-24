Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

SHO opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.56 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,565,000 after buying an additional 2,937,603 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 9,579,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,570,000 after buying an additional 2,225,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $14,656,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 489,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 247,058 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,281,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 236,708 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

