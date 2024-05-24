Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $191.00 at Barclays

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $188.00 to $191.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Snowflake from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.19.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SNOW

Snowflake Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $154.58 on Thursday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $138.40 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after purchasing an additional 297,428 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,568,000 after acquiring an additional 249,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 610,970 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $838,455,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.