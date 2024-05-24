Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic restated a sell rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $246.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Snowflake from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.19.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $154.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.08. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $138.40 and a 12-month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,614.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $838,455,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

