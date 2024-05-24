Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $220.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $201.19.

Shares of SNOW opened at $154.58 on Thursday. Snowflake has a one year low of $138.40 and a one year high of $237.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.04 and its 200-day moving average is $180.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $211,739.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,342 shares in the company, valued at $43,824,446.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

