Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $190.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.19.

Snowflake Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $154.58 on Thursday. Snowflake has a one year low of $138.40 and a one year high of $237.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $258,957,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $2,004,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 668.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $63,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

