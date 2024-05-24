Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,869 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $46,646,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,098,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,583 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of V.F. by 559.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,113,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 944,449 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 44.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,768,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,916,000 after purchasing an additional 856,751 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.59.

V.F. Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. V.F.’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

