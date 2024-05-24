SATS (OTC:SPASF) Stock Price Up 8.4%

SATS Ltd. (OTC:SPASF – Get Free Report) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 1.88 and last traded at 1.88. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.73.

SATS Trading Up 8.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.95.

About SATS

SATS Ltd., an investment holding company, provides gateway services and food solutions in Singapore, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food Solutions, Gateway Services, and Others. The Food Solutions segment offers inflight and institutional catering; food processing, distribution services, and airline laundry services.

