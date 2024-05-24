RS Group (LON:RS1) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.76) target price on shares of RS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on RS Group
RS Group Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other RS Group news, insider Kate Ringrose bought 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £19,900.62 ($25,293.11). 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About RS Group
RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RS Group
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.