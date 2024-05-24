RS Group (LON:RS1) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.76) target price on shares of RS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

LON RS1 opened at GBX 760 ($9.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,948.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 745.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 761.96. RS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 551.20 ($7.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 852.60 ($10.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other RS Group news, insider Kate Ringrose bought 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £19,900.62 ($25,293.11). 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

