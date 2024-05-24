Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.430-1.490 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.790-5.980 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $131.86 on Friday. Ross Stores has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $151.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $616,405.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,166 shares in the company, valued at $468,219.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,166 shares in the company, valued at $468,219.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

