PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,531 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 427.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 628.8% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $70.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

