PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 5,484 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,785,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,378,000 after acquiring an additional 835,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,061,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,246,000 after acquiring an additional 757,641 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,528,000 after acquiring an additional 204,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 21,698.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 73,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 72,690 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toro Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:TTC opened at $83.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $106.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

