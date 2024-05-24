Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives $42.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

OTEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,086,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,019,000 after purchasing an additional 154,240 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Open Text by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 8,661,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,800,000 after purchasing an additional 782,885 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Open Text by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,046,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,983,000 after buying an additional 286,766 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the third quarter worth about $2,630,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

OTEX opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Open Text has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $45.47.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.29%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

