NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.98 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

NVIDIA Stock Up 9.3 %

NVDA stock opened at $1,037.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $889.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $698.74. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $298.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,063.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,125.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,714,198. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

