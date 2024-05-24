Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,184,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,483,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.96% of Revvity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $1,079,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RVTY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

Revvity Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $111.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.57 and a 200 day moving average of $102.50. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 92.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $131.96.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

About Revvity

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.