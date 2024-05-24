Norges Bank Invests $140.47 Million in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,901,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,473,000. Norges Bank owned 1.03% of Conagra Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $30.44 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CAG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

