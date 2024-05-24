Norges Bank Buys Shares of 3,124,416 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,124,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,599,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.91% of MGM Resorts International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 510.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at $261,637,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,688 shares of company stock worth $14,300,967 in the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 3.2 %

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.22. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

