Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 2,487,193 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,487,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,319,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $564,872 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.51. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

