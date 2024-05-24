NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Head to Head Survey

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) and NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Northwest Bancorp and NB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northwest Bancorp $62.93 million 1.68 $2.29 million ($0.10) -112.00 NB Bancorp $150.68 million 4.29 $9.82 million N/A N/A

NB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Northwest Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northwest Bancorp -0.78% 2.85% 0.21% NB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares First Northwest Bancorp and NB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

66.1% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of NB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Northwest Bancorp and NB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northwest Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 NB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Northwest Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.14%. NB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.36%. Given NB Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NB Bancorp is more favorable than First Northwest Bancorp.

Summary

NB Bancorp beats First Northwest Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also originates one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, and home-equity loans and lines of credit. First Northwest Bancorp operates branch offices in Clallam, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, and Whatcom Counties, Washington. First Northwest Bancorp was founded in 1923 and is based in Port Angeles, Washington.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. It also invests in securities consisting of U.S. treasury and federal agency securities, government-sponsored residential mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

