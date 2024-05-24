Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.3-22.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.48 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.900 EPS.

Macy’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE M opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.67 and a beta of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,300.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on M shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $270,544.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,581.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

