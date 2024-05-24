LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
RAMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark increased their price target on LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 44.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
