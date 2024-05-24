Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Trading Down 7.2%

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.33. 2,563,510 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,543,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Knightscope Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Knightscope alerts:

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knightscope

About Knightscope

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSCP. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Knightscope during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knightscope by 50.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 62,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Knightscope in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 14.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.