Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Trading Down 7.2%

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.33. 2,563,510 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,543,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
Knightscope Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.04.
Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knightscope
About Knightscope
Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.
See Also
