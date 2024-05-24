Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 364.50 ($4.63) and last traded at GBX 366.40 ($4.66). 68,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 171,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371 ($4.72).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.78) price objective on shares of Kitwave Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 366.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 306.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £256.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,409.23 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of GBX 7.45 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Kitwave Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. This represents a yield of 2.51%. Kitwave Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,230.77%.

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. It operates in three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.

