Jean Jacques Bienaime Purchases 2,000 Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $27,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Immunome Trading Down 0.6 %

IMNM opened at $14.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. Immunome, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $30.96.

Get Immunome alerts:

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Immunome had a negative return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 1,829.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMNM shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Immunome in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Immunome in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Immunome presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Immunome

Institutional Trading of Immunome

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Immunome during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Immunome by 21,864.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.