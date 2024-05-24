Jean Jacques Bienaime Purchases 2,000 Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $27,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Immunome Trading Down 0.6 %
IMNM opened at $14.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. Immunome, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $30.96.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Immunome had a negative return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 1,829.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Immunome
Institutional Trading of Immunome
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Immunome during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Immunome by 21,864.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Immunome Company Profile
Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Immunome
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Micron Stock: Even With A 150% Gain, Analysts Want More
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- TD Bank Q2 Earnings: Record Highs and Regulatory Hurdles
Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.