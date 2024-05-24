Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of Jaguar Health stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 642.15% and a negative net margin of 377.95%. The business had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

