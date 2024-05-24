Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Inuvo in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

Inuvo Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. The company has a market cap of $42.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.29. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.57.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.02 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 46,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 749,250 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

