IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $4.59.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

