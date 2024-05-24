Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) Stock Price Down 1%

Hensoldt AG (OTC:HNSDF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$41.92 and last traded at C$41.92. Approximately 40 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.35.
Hensoldt Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.98.
About Hensoldt
HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.
