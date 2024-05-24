Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $418,000 Stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MXI. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of MXI stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Global Materials ETF has a one year low of $74.24 and a one year high of $92.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.25.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

