Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 584 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,574 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $35.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $37.30.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

